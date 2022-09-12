Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command Holiday Video 2022

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    This video, Joint Munitions Command Holiday Video 2022, features the Joint Munitions Command's Commander, Colonel Landis Maddox, Deputy to the Commander, SES Jay Carr, and Command Sargeant Major, CSM Petra Casarez delivering the 2022 holiday message to the JMC workforce and their families.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869134
    VIRIN: 221209-A-YZ466-597
    PIN: 221220
    Filename: DOD_109383490
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    This work, Joint Munitions Command Holiday Video 2022, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday
    Joint Munitions Command

