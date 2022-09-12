Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    67th Cyberspace Wing Digital A-Staff

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Trevor Tiernan 

    67th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Sean C.G. Kern and the 67 CW A-Staff directors introduce the 67 CW's Digital A-Staff.

    0:00 Col. Kern, 1:31 A1 Ms. Tracy King, 9:14 A2 Maj. David Berry, 11:15 A3 Lt. Col. Richard Muster, 14:45 A5/8 Mr. Lee Oliver, 18:10 A6 Mr. Garrett Heaton, 26:02 A9 Dr. William Fitzsimons

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 15:46
    Length: 00:33:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 67th Cyberspace Wing Digital A-Staff, by Trevor Tiernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    67 CW

