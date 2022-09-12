67th Cyberspace Wing Digital A-Staff

Col. Sean C.G. Kern and the 67 CW A-Staff directors introduce the 67 CW's Digital A-Staff.
0:00 Col. Kern, 1:31 A1 Ms. Tracy King, 9:14 A2 Maj. David Berry, 11:15 A3 Lt. Col. Richard Muster, 14:45 A5/8 Mr. Lee Oliver, 18:10 A6 Mr. Garrett Heaton, 26:02 A9 Dr. William Fitzsimons
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869133
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-YN705-0012
|Filename:
|DOD_109383489
|Length:
|00:33:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
