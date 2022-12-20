Warfighter Protection and Acute Care (WPAC) Project Management Office delivers throughout the year - checkout one of their successes from January 2022.
Read the full story here https://usammda.health.mil/index.cfm/public_affairs/articles/2022/usammda_rapid_diagnostic_test_for_covid_19 (Official U.S. Army Motion Media by T. T. Parish/Released)
This work, U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity: A year in review, January 2022, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
