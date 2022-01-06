Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Safety Month Briefing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Mr. Raymond Collins, the Brigade Safety Officer for the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, delivered a safety brief for National Safety Month, June 2022, Joint Base Lewis McChord. Collins hones in on the importance of evaluating the foreseeable risks of everyday situations like recreational travel during the 5th SFAB's annual motorcycle check ride.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 15:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 869129
    VIRIN: 220601-A-DV607-112
    Filename: DOD_109383422
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Safety Month Briefing, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle Safety
    National Safety Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT