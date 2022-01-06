Mr. Raymond Collins, the Brigade Safety Officer for the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, delivered a safety brief for National Safety Month, June 2022, Joint Base Lewis McChord. Collins hones in on the importance of evaluating the foreseeable risks of everyday situations like recreational travel during the 5th SFAB's annual motorcycle check ride.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869129
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-DV607-112
|Filename:
|DOD_109383422
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Safety Month Briefing, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT