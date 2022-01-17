Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th SFAB's Best Sapper 2022 Competitors

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Maj. Nick Lorusso, Operations Officer, and Master Sgt. Rob Clark, Operations Sergeant, with the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade train for the Best Sapper competition, January 17, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Lorusso is competing in the competition for the first time, and Clark has finished in the top ten twice before as an individual competitor. This will be the first year that either has competed on a team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869125
    VIRIN: 220117-A-DV607-742
    Filename: DOD_109383396
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: US

    TAGS

    SAPPER
    5th SFAB
    Best Sapper Competition 2022

