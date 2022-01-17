5th SFAB's Best Sapper 2022 Competitors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Nick Lorusso, Operations Officer, and Master Sgt. Rob Clark, Operations Sergeant, with the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade train for the Best Sapper competition, January 17, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Lorusso is competing in the competition for the first time, and Clark has finished in the top ten twice before as an individual competitor. This will be the first year that either has competed on a team.