5th SFAB's Best Sapper 2022 Competitors

Maj. Nick Lorusso, Operations Officer, and Master Sgt. Rob Clark, Operations Sergeant, with the 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade train for the Best Sapper competition, January 17, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis McChord. Lorusso is competing in the competition for the first time, and Clark has finished in the top ten twice before as an individual competitor. This will be the first year that either has competed on a team.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869125
|VIRIN:
|220117-A-DV607-742
|Filename:
|DOD_109383396
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
