    The 5th SFAB Story (LANPAC Video 2022) v10

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade presented this video at the Land Forces in the Pacific Conference of 2022, Hawaii. Their mission is to conduct conventional land force training with partners across the Indonesian Pacific area of responsibility. the 5th SFAB is currently authorized to operate in 18 countries throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869120
    VIRIN: 220331-A-DV607-425
    Filename: DOD_109383353
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 5th SFAB Story (LANPAC Video 2022) v10, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advisors
    USARPAC
    5th SFAB
    LANPAC 2022
    Indonesian Pacific

