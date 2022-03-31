The 5th SFAB Story (LANPAC Video 2022) v10

The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade presented this video at the Land Forces in the Pacific Conference of 2022, Hawaii. Their mission is to conduct conventional land force training with partners across the Indonesian Pacific area of responsibility. the 5th SFAB is currently authorized to operate in 18 countries throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869120
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-DV607-425
|Filename:
|DOD_109383353
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
