The 5th SFAB Story (LANPAC Video 2022) v10

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/869120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade presented this video at the Land Forces in the Pacific Conference of 2022, Hawaii. Their mission is to conduct conventional land force training with partners across the Indonesian Pacific area of responsibility. the 5th SFAB is currently authorized to operate in 18 countries throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)