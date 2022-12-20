Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Base Quantico wishes service members and the Quantico community a happy holiday season on Marine Corps Bae Quantico, Virginia, December 12, 2022. As 2022 wraps up, Marine Corps Base Quantico wants to remind everyone to stay safe and enjoy time with loved ones and friends this holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire.)