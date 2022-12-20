Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Marine Corps Base Quantico wishes service members and the Quantico community a happy holiday season on Marine Corps Bae Quantico, Virginia, December 12, 2022. As 2022 wraps up, Marine Corps Base Quantico wants to remind everyone to stay safe and enjoy time with loved ones and friends this holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869118
    VIRIN: 221220-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_109383346
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Message, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    New Year
    Quantico
    Jolly

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT