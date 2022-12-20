Marine Corps Base Quantico wishes service members and the Quantico community a happy holiday season on Marine Corps Bae Quantico, Virginia, December 12, 2022. As 2022 wraps up, Marine Corps Base Quantico wants to remind everyone to stay safe and enjoy time with loved ones and friends this holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Sean R. LeClaire.)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|869118
|VIRIN:
|221220-M-JW402-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109383346
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Message, by LCpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT