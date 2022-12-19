Coast Guard searches for nine people missing people near Lake Worth Beach

Coast Guard Cutter Manawar’s crew searches for nine people missing in the water near Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Dec., 19, 2022. The nine people missing were reportedly traveling from Cuba in a homemade raft with 10 people. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie MacDonald)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869115
|VIRIN:
|221215-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109383290
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
