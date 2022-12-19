Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searches for nine people missing people near Lake Worth Beach

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Manawar’s crew searches for nine people missing in the water near Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Dec., 19, 2022. The nine people missing were reportedly traveling from Cuba in a homemade raft with 10 people. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie MacDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869115
    VIRIN: 221215-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109383290
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for nine people missing people near Lake Worth Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR #Safety #USCG #DistrictSeven

