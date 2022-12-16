Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOUTHCOM 2022 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    We look back on the many accomplishments by SOUTHCOM in 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869106
    VIRIN: 221216-A-JC238-348
    Filename: DOD_109383140
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: DORAL, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM 2022 Year in Review, by SGT Jameson Crabtree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT