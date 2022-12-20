Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holiday shout outs

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard District Five personnel wish their families a happy holidays from Coast Guard District Seven December 20, 2022. District Five members are deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry in Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 869104
    VIRIN: 221220-G-ZP826-335
    Filename: DOD_109383126
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holiday shout outs, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Semper Paratus

