Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews stop a grossly overloaded and unsafe Haitian sail freighter about 50 miles south of Cudjoe Key, Florida, Dec. 12, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie MacDonald)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869102
|VIRIN:
|221212-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109383086
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 110 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
