    Coast Guard repatriates 110 people to Haiti

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crews stop a grossly overloaded and unsafe Haitian sail freighter about 50 miles south of Cudjoe Key, Florida, Dec. 12, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brodie MacDonald)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869102
    VIRIN: 221212-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_109383086
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    sector key west
    Haiti
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

