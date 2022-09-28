Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GEN Brito Virtual Branching Outreach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Video by Angie Thomas 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    General Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command message to all Army ROTC Cadets in support of their requirement to select what branch of the Army they wish to be assigned once they are commissioned officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869096
    VIRIN: 221220-A-A4411-143
    PIN: 100322
    Filename: DOD_109382870
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEN Brito Virtual Branching Outreach, by Angie Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Branching

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT