Mr. Michael D. Formica, Executive Deputy to the TRADOC Commanding General, delivers a public service announcement for Suicide Prevention Month with key information for intervention and involvement to prevent suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the country.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 13:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869094
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-A4411-142
|PIN:
|100312
|Filename:
|DOD_109382814
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month, Mr. Michael Formica, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
