COL Pitney, TRADOC Surgeon, delivers a public service announcement for Suicide Prevention with key information to prevent suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the country. Prevention involves robust intervention and involvement plus the nation's new three-digit suicide prevention lifeline, 988.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 12:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|869090
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-A4411-140
|PIN:
|100314
|Filename:
|DOD_109382716
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month, COL Pitney, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
