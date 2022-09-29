Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month, COL Pitney

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Video by Jerry Clark 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    COL Pitney, TRADOC Surgeon, delivers a public service announcement for Suicide Prevention with key information to prevent suicide, the 12th leading cause of death in the country. Prevention involves robust intervention and involvement plus the nation's new three-digit suicide prevention lifeline, 988.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 12:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 869090
    VIRIN: 221220-A-A4411-140
    PIN: 100314
    Filename: DOD_109382716
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month, COL Pitney, by Jerry Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    PSA

