Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston interdicts migrants 10 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, Dec. 17, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by MSST Houston's crew)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869082
|VIRIN:
|221217-G-G0207-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109382696
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team interdicts migrants off Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT