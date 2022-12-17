Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team interdicts migrants off Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston interdicts migrants 10 miles south of Marquesas Key, Florida, Dec. 17, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 20, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by MSST Houston's crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869082
    VIRIN: 221217-G-G0207-1000
    Filename: DOD_109382696
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team interdicts migrants off Florida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT