Video highlighting the U.S. Space Force Inaugural T-Minus 10-Miler Race on Dec. 10, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (U.S. Space Force video by SrA Thomas Sjoberg and Bobby Forman)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869080
|VIRIN:
|221210-X-QO603-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109382685
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Space Force Inaugural T-Minus 10-Miler Race, by SrA ThomasThomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT