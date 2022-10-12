Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Inaugural T-Minus 10-Miler Race

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman ThomasThomas Sjoberg 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Video highlighting the U.S. Space Force Inaugural T-Minus 10-Miler Race on Dec. 10, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. (U.S. Space Force video by SrA Thomas Sjoberg and Bobby Forman)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869080
    VIRIN: 221210-X-QO603-1003
    Filename: DOD_109382685
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Inaugural T-Minus 10-Miler Race, by SrA ThomasThomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
    Space Launch Delta 45
    Space Force Marathon
    Inaugural Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler Race

