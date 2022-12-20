Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker vessel offshore Southwest Pass, La.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T helicopter aircrew medevacs an injured crewmember from an oil tanker vessel near Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 20, 2022. The crewmember was transferred to awaiting emergency services personnel at Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869071
    VIRIN: 221220-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109382383
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: LA, US

    TAGS

    medevac
    louisiana
    new orleans
    tanker
    air station
    helicopter
    weeklyvideos

