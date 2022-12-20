A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T helicopter aircrew medevacs an injured crewmember from an oil tanker vessel near Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 20, 2022. The crewmember was transferred to awaiting emergency services personnel at Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869071
|VIRIN:
|221220-G-G0108-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109382383
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from tanker vessel offshore Southwest Pass, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT