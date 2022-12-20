Capt. Jonah Mills, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit give a holiday greeting at Fort Benning, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 10:28
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869064
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-UW671-843
|Filename:
|DOD_109382057
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|GADSDEN, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jonah Mills holiday shout out, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
