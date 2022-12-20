Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 TLOA airshow announcement

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    An video announcing the 2023 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Airshow at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on March 25-26.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 10:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 869063
    VIRIN: 221220-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_109382043
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 TLOA airshow announcement, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    demo team
    demonstration team
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona
    TLOA airshow

