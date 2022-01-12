Hundreds of Fort Knox community members enjoyed the holiday festivities at the 2022 tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869059
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-BB164-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109381943
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Annual tree lighting ceremony delivers musical merriment, festive fun, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT