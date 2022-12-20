Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    147th HRC holiday shout out

    KUWAIT

    12.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers with the 147th Human Resources Company, currently deployed to Kuwait, send holiday greetings back home, (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 09:20
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 869057
    VIRIN: 221220-A-IT440-861
    Filename: DOD_109381828
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KW
    Hometown: BLOOMINGTON, MN, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 147th HRC holiday shout out, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

