Minnesota National Guard Soldiers with the 147th Human Resources Company, currently deployed to Kuwait, send holiday greetings back home, (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 09:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869057
|VIRIN:
|221220-A-IT440-861
|Filename:
|DOD_109381828
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BLOOMINGTON, MN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 147th HRC holiday shout out, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
