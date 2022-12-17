Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Knox community members honor veterans at Wreaths Across America Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Hundreds of fort Knox community members participated in the annual Wreaths Across America wreath laying event at the Fort Knox Post cemetery Dec. 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869056
    VIRIN: 221217-A-BB164-0001
    Filename: DOD_109381788
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox community members honor veterans at Wreaths Across America Ceremony, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    POWs
    Christmas
    Wreaths Across America
    veterans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT