Hundreds of fort Knox community members participated in the annual Wreaths Across America wreath laying event at the Fort Knox Post cemetery Dec. 17.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869056
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-BB164-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109381788
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox community members honor veterans at Wreaths Across America Ceremony, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT