Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slimy Griffin 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron train in a simulated chemical warfare environment during Exercise Slimy Griffin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, December 12-15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 869055
    VIRIN: 221212-F-XJ149-267
    Filename: DOD_109381778
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slimy Griffin 2022, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hazmat
    621 crw
    chemical warfare
    321 crs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT