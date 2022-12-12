Slimy Griffin 2022

Airmen from the 321st Contingency Response Squadron train in a simulated chemical warfare environment during Exercise Slimy Griffin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, December 12-15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|869055
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-XJ149-267
|Filename:
|DOD_109381778
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
