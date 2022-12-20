Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Reserve Force Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Video featuring U.S. Navy Reserve Force capabilities and units. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 869054
    VIRIN: 221220-N-CW570-753
    Filename: DOD_109381754
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Reserve Force Capabilities, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT