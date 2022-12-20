Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Community Town Hall

    GERMANY

    12.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Join us for December's USAG Wiesbaden Community Town Hall - watch the Garrison command team spotlight services around the Garrison and answer questions from the community.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 09:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 869051
    VIRIN: 221216-A-CQ023-001
    Filename: DOD_109381680
    Length: 00:34:48
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Community Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Town Hall
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Wiesbaden Community Town Hall

