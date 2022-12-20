U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Community Town Hall

Join us for December's USAG Wiesbaden Community Town Hall - watch the Garrison command team spotlight services around the Garrison and answer questions from the community.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 09:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|869051
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-CQ023-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109381680
|Length:
|00:34:48
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
