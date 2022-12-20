NATO Allies jump into action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 service members from the U.S., Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Estonia conduct static line jumps from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter and and a 37th Airlift Squadron C130J Super Hercules aircraft over the Alzey Drop Zone, Ober-Flörsheim, Germany, December 13 and 16, 2022. Service members participated in the training event to strengthen relationships and improve interoperability within NATO. Allied forces in Europe regularly train together to ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)