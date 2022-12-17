Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YPG at 2022 Somerton Tamale Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Patrick McFall, YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering, and members of YPG's Airborne Test Force and Public Affairs Office mingled with eventgoers at the annual Somerton Tamale Festival on December 17, 2022. McFall also served as a judge to pick the event's best tamales.

    YPG enjoys participating in community events to educate the public on the post's significant contributions to the national defense and Yuma community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869020
    VIRIN: 221217-A-IK096-836
    Filename: DOD_109381071
    Length: 01:02:19
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YPG at 2022 Somerton Tamale Festival, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT