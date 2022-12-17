YPG at 2022 Somerton Tamale Festival

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. Patrick McFall, YTC Commander Lt. Col. Shane Dering, and members of YPG's Airborne Test Force and Public Affairs Office mingled with eventgoers at the annual Somerton Tamale Festival on December 17, 2022. McFall also served as a judge to pick the event's best tamales.
YPG enjoys participating in community events to educate the public on the post's significant contributions to the national defense and Yuma community.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 18:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869020
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-IK096-836
|Filename:
|DOD_109381071
|Length:
|01:02:19
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
