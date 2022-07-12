CENTAM-CARIB conference: A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team performed during the Central American and Caribbean conference hosted by the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from 13 countries attended the conference and learned about the capabilities of the 355th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)