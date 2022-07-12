Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM-CARIB conference: A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team performed during the Central American and Caribbean conference hosted by the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from 13 countries attended the conference and learned about the capabilities of the 355th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 869014
    VIRIN: 221207-F-AL288-1001
    Filename: DOD_109380964
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTAM-CARIB conference: A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    DMAFB
    A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
    CENTAM-CARIB conference

