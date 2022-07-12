The A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team performed during the Central American and Caribbean conference hosted by the 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from 13 countries attended the conference and learned about the capabilities of the 355th Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|869014
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-AL288-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380964
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CENTAM-CARIB conference: A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration, by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT