U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th AMW command chief, send holiday message at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 16, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|869006
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380852
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB leadership holiday message, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
