Happy Holidays Cherry Point!

Video created in support of Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point North Carolina to wish service members, civilian workers, and their families’ happy holidays and to thank them for their hard work this past year, Dec. 14, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Braswell)





Music used: “Holiday Brass Ensemble” created by Dough Maxwell/Media Right Productions. No attribution required per Youtube Audio Library License https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/3376882?hl=en