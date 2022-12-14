Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays Cherry Point!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Video created in support of Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point North Carolina to wish service members, civilian workers, and their families’ happy holidays and to thank them for their hard work this past year, Dec. 14, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Braswell)


    Music used: “Holiday Brass Ensemble” created by Dough Maxwell/Media Right Productions. No attribution required per Youtube Audio Library License https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/3376882?hl=en

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868994
    VIRIN: 221214-M-SP612-722
    Filename: DOD_109380663
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays Cherry Point!, by Cpl Noah Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commanding Officer
    Sergeant Major
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Message
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Yearly Recap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT