Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and wife Charlene wish service members and their families happy holidays and thank them for their service.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868993
|VIRIN:
|221212-D-AR128-388
|Filename:
|DOD_109380662
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Austins Offer Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT