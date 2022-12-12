Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austins Offer Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and wife Charlene wish service members and their families happy holidays and thank them for their service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868993
    VIRIN: 221212-D-AR128-388
    Filename: DOD_109380662
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austins Offer Holiday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thanks
    Austin
    holiday
    Christmas
    SecDef
    DGOV
