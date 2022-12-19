Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Columbus Holiday Video 22'

    COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col Justin Grieve, 14th Flying Training Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt Antonio Cooper, 14FTW command chief, participate in an annual holiday video, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., Dec. 19, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jessica Haynie)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 15:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868989
    VIRIN: 221219-F-WT071-1001
    Filename: DOD_109380598
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: COLUMBUS, MS, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Columbus Holiday Video 22', by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    Holidays
    AETC
    NewYear
    14FTW
    HolidaySeason

