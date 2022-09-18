Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Boston SFS Timelapses

    NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo and Paul Honnick

    Space Base Delta 1

    Timelapse reel depicting New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, captured during sunrise and sunset on Sept. 17, and sunrise on Sept. 18, 2022. The 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, provides critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. The squadron also operates and maintains the 2,826-acre installation under Space Base Delta 1, managing security, civil engineering, communications, services, natural resources and safety. The installation’s defining feature, its weather-proof radomes, house and protect antennae which enable real-time capability to users performing on-orbit tracking, telemetry, commanding and mission data retrieval services. Presented in 4K30, no sound. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick and Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868977
    VIRIN: 220918-X-BV344-2001
    Filename: DOD_109380499
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Boston SFS Timelapses, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo and Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    satellite
    timelapse
    New Boston
    23rd Space Operations Squadron
    radome
    Space Force

