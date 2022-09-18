New Boston SFS Timelapses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Timelapse reel depicting New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, captured during sunrise and sunset on Sept. 17, and sunrise on Sept. 18, 2022. The 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, provides critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. The squadron also operates and maintains the 2,826-acre installation under Space Base Delta 1, managing security, civil engineering, communications, services, natural resources and safety. The installation’s defining feature, its weather-proof radomes, house and protect antennae which enable real-time capability to users performing on-orbit tracking, telemetry, commanding and mission data retrieval services. Presented in 4K30, no sound. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick and Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)