Timelapse reel depicting New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, captured during sunrise and sunset on Sept. 17, and sunrise on Sept. 18, 2022. The 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a component of Space Delta 6, provides critical satellite command and control capability to more than 190 Department of Defense, national and civilian satellites performing intelligence, weather, navigation, early-warning and communications operations. The squadron also operates and maintains the 2,826-acre installation under Space Base Delta 1, managing security, civil engineering, communications, services, natural resources and safety. The installation’s defining feature, its weather-proof radomes, house and protect antennae which enable real-time capability to users performing on-orbit tracking, telemetry, commanding and mission data retrieval services. Presented in 4K30, no sound. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick and Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868977
|VIRIN:
|220918-X-BV344-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380499
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|NEW BOSTON SPACE FORCE STATION, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Boston SFS Timelapses, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo and Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT