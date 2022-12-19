Master Sgt. Samantha Renner, 155th Air Refueling Wing super intendant, fuels management, sings “What Child is This” in the main hangar Dec. 19, 2022 at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Neb. Renner sang the song as a submission to be aired on the PBS News Hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868973
|VIRIN:
|221219-Z-MW698-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380489
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PBS News Hour 2022, by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT