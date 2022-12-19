Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PBS News Hour 2022

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Samantha Renner, 155th Air Refueling Wing super intendant, fuels management, sings “What Child is This” in the main hangar Dec. 19, 2022 at Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Neb. Renner sang the song as a submission to be aired on the PBS News Hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868973
    VIRIN: 221219-Z-MW698-1001
    Filename: DOD_109380489
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PBS News Hour 2022, by SrA Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Vocalist
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    What Child is This

