Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Red Flag-Rescue is a joint exercise that involves other service branches as well as partner nations and is the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise held twice a year, hosted exclusively by Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for roughly two weeks.

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 involved several units from the 355th Wing, from pararescuemen to pilots, as well as members from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Regiment and other rescue units from Nellis AFB, all converging at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, August 8-18, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868972
    VIRIN: 220819-F-CL785-002
    Filename: DOD_109380478
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-2 (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Joint exercise
    CSAR
    Combat Search and Rescue
    Red Flag-Rescue
    RF-R 22-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT