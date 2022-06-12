Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20223 NCNG Military Ball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RALEIGH, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Abraham Morlu 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Join us for a night of formal dining and dancing to celebrate the North Carolina National Guard Family. Event includes brigade hospitality suites, live music and presentations. 11 March 2023 at the Winston-Salem Marriott

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 868965
    VIRIN: 221206-A-VN629-667
    Filename: DOD_109380413
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: RALEIGH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20223 NCNG Military Ball, by SGT Abraham Morlu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Military Ball
    NCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT