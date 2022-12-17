Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Season Shout-out - HHC 369th SB Admin and Training Team

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Rattlers, from New York, New York, give a holiday season shout-out to their friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 13:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868956
    VIRIN: 221219-Z-RV314-1010
    Filename: DOD_109380394
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US

    This work, Holiday Season Shout-out - HHC 369th SB Admin and Training Team, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

