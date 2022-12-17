Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Season Shout-out - 2nd lt. Christian Pettinato

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army 2nd lt. Christian Pettinato, an operations officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter, from Long Island, New York, gives a holiday season shout-out to his friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 13:42
    Category: Greetings
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US

    Holiday Season
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

