U.S. Army 2nd lt. Christian Pettinato, an operations officer with the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter, from Long Island, New York, gives a holiday season shout-out to his friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868955
|VIRIN:
|221219-Z-RV314-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109380393
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Season Shout-out - 2nd lt. Christian Pettinato, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
