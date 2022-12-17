U.S. Army 1st Lt. Griffin Gregory, aide-de-camp assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter, from Dallas, Texaas, gives a holiday season shout-out to his friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 13:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868953
|VIRIN:
|221219-Z-RV314-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109380383
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Season Shout-out - 1st Lt. Griffin Gregory, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
