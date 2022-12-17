Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Season Shout-out - 1st Lt. Griffin Gregory

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Griffin Gregory, aide-de-camp assigned to the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter, from Dallas, Texaas, gives a holiday season shout-out to his friends and family while forward deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 17, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 13:42
    Category: Greetings
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    This work, Holiday Season Shout-out - 1st Lt. Griffin Gregory, by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    369th sustainment brigade
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB
    TF Hellfighter

