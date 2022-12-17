Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    b-roll of 2022 Wreaths Across America Day at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    2022 Wreaths Across America Day at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868940
    VIRIN: 221217-A-GJ885-010
    Filename: DOD_109380332
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, b-roll of 2022 Wreaths Across America Day at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Wreaths Across America

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Fort Leavenworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT