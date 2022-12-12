Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TOW Missile System Training Exercise December 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard 1-134th Cavalry Squadron and 2-134th Infantry Battalion conduct a TOW Missile System training exercise at Fort Riley, Kansas, Dec. 13, 2022. The unit was given 32 missiles and each Soldier was able to shoot at least twice. (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868931
    VIRIN: 221212-Z-VY191-0001
    Filename: DOD_109380236
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOW Missile System Training Exercise December 2022, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    TOW Missile
    Fort Riley
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT