TOW Missile System Training Exercise December 2022

Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard 1-134th Cavalry Squadron and 2-134th Infantry Battalion conduct a TOW Missile System training exercise at Fort Riley, Kansas, Dec. 13, 2022. The unit was given 32 missiles and each Soldier was able to shoot at least twice. (U.S. Army National Guard b-roll by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)