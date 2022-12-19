908th AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron recently acquired a high-line dock, which is material handling equipment, from the 76th Aerial Port Squadron assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.



The high-line dock was initially delivered August 16, 2022, by the 445th Air Lift Wing assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and was ready for use in time for the December Unit Training Assembly.