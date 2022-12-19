Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron recently acquired a high-line dock, which is material handling equipment, from the 76th Aerial Port Squadron assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.

    The high-line dock was initially delivered August 16, 2022, by the 445th Air Lift Wing assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and was ready for use in time for the December Unit Training Assembly.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868923
    VIRIN: 221219-F-QL331-0001
    Filename: DOD_109380099
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Aerial Port
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    910th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

