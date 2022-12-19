The 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron recently acquired a high-line dock, which is material handling equipment, from the 76th Aerial Port Squadron assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.
The high-line dock was initially delivered August 16, 2022, by the 445th Air Lift Wing assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and was ready for use in time for the December Unit Training Assembly.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868923
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-QL331-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109380099
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 908th AW sustains readiness… with a little help from our friends, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
