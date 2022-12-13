Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFDW Holiday Video

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from the Air Force District of Washington. Major General Joel Jackson, AFDW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, AFDW command chief, wish AFDW a wonderful holiday season and introduces a performance by Master Sgt. Gréta K. Ásgeirsson, principal harpist for The United States Air Force Band.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868922
    VIRIN: 221213-F-IV005-542
    Filename: DOD_109380079
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDW Holiday Video, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    United States Air Force Band
    harpist

