Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from the Air Force District of Washington. Major General Joel Jackson, AFDW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, AFDW command chief, wish AFDW a wonderful holiday season and introduces a performance by Master Sgt. Gréta K. Ásgeirsson, principal harpist for The United States Air Force Band.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 09:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868922
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-IV005-542
|Filename:
|DOD_109380079
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFDW Holiday Video, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT