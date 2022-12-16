December 2022 Snow Scenes at Trout Falls at Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area, Part I

This video, taken Dec. 16, 2022, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a fresh snowfall. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
