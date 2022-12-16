Deployed Iowa National Guard Soldier gives holiday shout out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Erica Ellsworth of Indianola, Iowa, wishes Iowans a Merry Christmas from Poland. Ellsworth is deployed with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard. The unit is transporting equipment and supplies to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission, which enables the U.S. to provide deterrence to adversaries while supporting U.S. NATO partners. (Courtesy video)