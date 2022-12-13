Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defenders Conduct Live Fire Exercise with Brigade Combat Team (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Air Defenders Conduct Live Fire Exercise with Brigade Combat Team

    "This was the first step of many to come, of short range air defense units supporting the maneuver commander.”

    Our Air Defenders successfully integrated with Strike Soldiers and shot down two of two practice drones with the legacy Avenger Air Defense System.

    Commander of 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Bruce Bredlow, observed Air Defenders from 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery during a combined arms live fire exercise with Strike Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 13, 2022.

    “As successful as today was… I think the future is even brighter once the new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense vehicles are up and maneuvering with that force”

    The 52nd ADA BDE Activated on October 6, 2022, to serve as the brigade headquarters under 10th AAMDC. Prior to the implementation of 52nd the role of brigade headquarters is filled by rotational national guard units. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters along with the new 1-57 short range air defense regiment to theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868910
    VIRIN: 221213-A-FK524-113
    PIN: 98908
    Filename: DOD_109379876
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defenders Conduct Live Fire Exercise with Brigade Combat Team (Reel), by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10 AAMDC
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    europeansupport2022
    52d ADA BDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT