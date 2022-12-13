"This was the first step of many to come, of short range air defense units supporting the maneuver commander.”
Our Air Defenders successfully integrated with Strike Soldiers and shot down two of two practice drones with the legacy Avenger Air Defense System.
Commander of 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Bruce Bredlow, observed Air Defenders from 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery during a combined arms live fire exercise with Strike Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 13, 2022.
“As successful as today was… I think the future is even brighter once the new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense vehicles are up and maneuvering with that force”
The 52nd ADA BDE Activated on October 6, 2022, to serve as the brigade headquarters under 10th AAMDC. Prior to the implementation of 52nd the role of brigade headquarters is filled by rotational national guard units. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters along with the new 1-57 short range air defense regiment to theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 08:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868909
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-FK524-111
|PIN:
|124567
|Filename:
|DOD_109379875
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Defenders Conduct Live Fire Exercise with Brigade Combat Team, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT