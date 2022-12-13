Air Defenders Conduct Live Fire Exercise with Brigade Combat Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868909" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"This was the first step of many to come, of short range air defense units supporting the maneuver commander.”



Our Air Defenders successfully integrated with Strike Soldiers and shot down two of two practice drones with the legacy Avenger Air Defense System.



Commander of 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Col. Bruce Bredlow, observed Air Defenders from 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery during a combined arms live fire exercise with Strike Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team "STRIKE", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 13, 2022.



“As successful as today was… I think the future is even brighter once the new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense vehicles are up and maneuvering with that force”



The 52nd ADA BDE Activated on October 6, 2022, to serve as the brigade headquarters under 10th AAMDC. Prior to the implementation of 52nd the role of brigade headquarters is filled by rotational national guard units. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters along with the new 1-57 short range air defense regiment to theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM.