    NATO in 2022, a look back

    BELGIUM

    12.19.2022

    Synopsis

    In 2022, we faced the most serious security situation in decades. Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine threatened and continues to threaten Euro-Atlantic peace and security. As we came up against this new reality, NATO stood strong. We boosted our collective defence with four new multinational battlegroups, getting to a total of eight NATO battlegroups defending our territory from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. We invited Finland and Sweden to join NATO, strengthened the bond that ties Europe and North America together, and deepened the relations with Indo-Pacific partners sharing the same values of freedom, democracy and human rights. In 2022, NATO also adopted a new Strategic Concept, setting out NATO’s enduring purpose and its fundamental security tasks, and preparing the Alliance to better address the threats of today and tomorrow.
    Transcript

    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)


    IN 2022 NATO STOOD TOGETHER

    “WE STOOD WITH UKRAINE IN ITS BRAVE FIGHT
    AGAINST RUSSIA’S INVASION

    WE STOOD STRONG TO DEFEND OUR TERRITORY
    AND OUR CITIZENS
    WITH MORE TROOPS ON LAND
    MORE PLANES IN THE SKY
    AND MORE SHIPS AT SEA

    WE STOOD WITH OUR ALLIES

    FORGING A NEW STRATEGY

    SETTING OUT NATO’S PRIORITIES FOR THE NEXT DECADE

    AND STRONGLY RESPONDING
    TO A NEW SECURITY REALITY

    WE KEPT OUR DOOR OPEN

    INVITED CLOSE FRIENDS TO JOIN OUR ALLIANCE

    AND DEEPENED OUR COLLABORATION

    WITH PARTNERS AROUND THE GLOBE

    WE STOOD FOR FREEDOM
    FOR UNITY
    AND THE PROTECTION OF OUR ONE BILLION PEOPLE
    AND THAT’S WHAT WE CONTINUE TO STAND FOR
    TODAY, TOMORROW AND IN THE YEARS TO COME

    This video includes Getty Images and its third-parties partners and contributors copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com.

    It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images and its third-parties partners and contributors copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. It also includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 06:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868897
    VIRIN: 221219-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109379792
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: BE

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    NATOchannel
    NATO 2022 Strategic concept

