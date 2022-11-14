Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPSEC PSA 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This PSA explores the dangers of OPSEC threats while keeping a lighthearted tone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 07:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 868894
    VIRIN: 221114-F-ME505-454
    Filename: DOD_109379731
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC PSA 2022, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    PSA
    OPSEC
    air force
    funny
    Controlled Action

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT