U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jeremy Meade, military intelligence company first sergeant, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speaks to friends and family back home while mobilized in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard by Capt. Kevin T. Livingston and Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 05:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868892
|VIRIN:
|221214-Z-QP664-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109379718
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers shout out to family and friends for the holidays, by SSG Scott Fletcher and CPT KEVIN LIVINGSTON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
